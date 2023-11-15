Metal-Air Battery Market Size, 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Segments And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global metal-air battery market revenue was around US$ 424 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,715 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The metal-air battery system is a type of energy storage that depends on an electrochemical reaction between a positive air electrode and a negative metal electrode to create a charge. It is frequently promoted as the future of energy storage for uses like grid energy storage and in the use of electric vehicles due to their theoretically better energy density than lithium-ion batteries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17913

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- Technological innovations for the production of metal-air batteries, including 3D printing and laser processing. Such, these factor drives the market growth.

- Manufacturers are focusing on creating compact, powerful batteries, which are anticipated to extend and propel the market expansion.

- Increase in demand for very energy-dense storage batteries. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the market expansion.

- Large investments in metal-air battery research and development are predicted to limit market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The demand from the automobile and electronics appliance enterprises directly correlated with the sales of metal-air batteries. However, many industries, including electronics, automotive, and chemical enterprises had a detrimental impact. which affected the supply chain and reduced the demand for batteries. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, industries experienced revenue declines, price rises, and a brief manufacturing halt.

Furthermore, during the crisis, social norms, closed borders, and production restrictions brought on by the pandemic in nations like India, China, and the U.S.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and it is anticipated that it would continue to be the subsegment with a rapid growth rate during the projection period. The metal-air battery demand is rising quickly in nations like India and China because it is a clean alternative to fuels based on petrol. This is mostly due to the rise in demand for better metal-air batteries from the consumer renewable energy, electronics, and electric vehicle industries.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global metal-air battery market are:

- Phinergy

- Log9 Materials

- Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc

- PolyPlus Battery Company

- Renata SA

- Arotech Corporation

- GP Batteries International Limited

- Ionomr Innovations Inc

- Energizer Holdings

- ZAF Energy Systems

- ACTXE LIMITED

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global metal-air battery market segmentation focuses Metal, Voltage, Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Metal

- Zinc

- Aluminium

- Iron

- Lithium

- Others

Segmentation based on Voltage

- Low

- Medium

- High

Segmentation based on Application

- Electric Vehicles

- Military Electronics

- Electronic Devices

- Stationary Power

- Others

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Metal-Air Battery Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Metal-Air Battery market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Metal-Air Battery Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Metal-Air Battery market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Metal-Air Battery market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Metal-Air Battery market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Metal-Air Battery market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Metal-Air Battery business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443488337/2796/2023-11-15T00:27:51