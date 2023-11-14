Health Minister Inaugurates 7Th HCAC Conference On Healthcare Safety, Quality

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Health Firas Hawari on Tuesday inaugurated the seventh Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) conference and exhibition for quality in healthcare under the title: "Quality from a Global Perspective: Future Aspirations", in the presence of HH Princess Dina Mired.

According to HCAC Executive Director Salma Jaouni, the conference aimed to integrate the principles of quality and safety for patients and workers in the health sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference includes six main sessions and six workshops with the participation of 500 experts in health services and patient safety, Petra said.

Ruwaida Maaytah, vice chair of the HCAC, said that the partnership between the council and the Jordanian health sector is a top priority, highlighting the council's role in implementing His Majesty's vision for economic modernisation and the council's work side by side with the Ministry of Health to achieve health goals.

Yassin Husban, the chairman of the conference, stressed the importance of the conference“as being one of the most prominent annual events concerned with the quality of health services”.



He pointed out that the conference is one of the most important outcomes of the HCAC since 2010,“aiming to provide the Jordanian health sector with vital and updated tools, innovations and knowledge in the fields of quality and safety, bolster the capabilities of institutions and individuals, engage health sector workers and build cooperation with global experts in the field”.

Keynote speaker Peter Lachman, Quality Improvement Fellow and Lead Faculty Quality Improvement at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and former director of International Society for Quality in Health Care, referred to the role of doctors in leading the provision of medical services with the required quality and accreditation system, underlining the importance of activating safety principles, particularly in emergencies.



