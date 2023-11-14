1St Ever European Week Of Music Kicks Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain, H.E. Christophe Farnaud addressed attendees at the 1st ever European Week of Music in Saudi Arabia, expressing his great pleasure celebrating the event.\r

\u201cOver the last years, we have been proud as the European Union to support and contribute to the vibrant cultural scene of the Kingdom in various fields. This year alone, we have started several new flagship cultural events, including the popular European Food Festival in addition to our key events such as Europe Month or the European Film Festival. And I am very glad that we are now venturing into music.\u201d\r

Ambassador Farnaud also talked about music is a unique medium, knowing no borders and how love for music can connect people from all walks of life.\r

\r

\r

\r

\u201cThus, I cannot think of a better way for Europe and Saudi Arabia to further enhance cultural exchange and people-to-people dialogue than through our mutual appreciation to music. As a famous German philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, once said: \u201cWithout music, life would be a mistake.\u201d\u201d\r

\r

Shows during the 1st European Week of Music host variety of artists coming from Portugal, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Estonia, Greece, and the Netherlands representing diversity of the European musical scene. All of them are eager to share their musical worlds with the local audience in Riyadh, with styles ranging from jazz to pop and from folk to classical.\r

\r

The European Week of Music also entails two dedicated workshops by visiting European artists aimed at forging ties and sharing experiences with local musicians.\r

\u201cEurope's musical history is rich and varied. It is home to the greatest of all times such as Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and Chopin. But Europe is more than just classical music. Europe is also home to ABBA, Enrique Iglesias or the ever-popular Eurovision Song Contest.\u201d Ambassador Farnaud added\r

\u201cLet us however also not forget the musical heritage of the Kingdom. From the folk tunes specific to the Bedouin music, to the rhythmic beats of the Najd and the melodious sounds of the Hejaz, Saudi Arabia is home to an increasingly rich musical scene. Hence, in cultural diversity, we, Europeans, resemble our Saudi friends.\u201d\r

\r

The Saudi music scene has produced well-known names and I would mention Tariq Abdulhakeem, Mohammed Abdu and Talal Maddah, just to name a few.\r

\r

Nevertheless, Ambassador Farnaud expressed his thanks to all entities, artists, European Embassies and everyone made the 1st ever European Week of Music happen.

