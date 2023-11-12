Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council hosts first edition of UAE Inter-Business Women Council Forum in the Capital

(MENAFN- Four) 10 November 2023 - Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), is proud to announce the inaugural UAE Inter-Business Women Council Forum, set to take place on November 13, in collaboration with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), and CCI France UAE,

The UAE Inter-Business Women Council Forum is a culmination of concentrated efforts initiated by the CCI France UAE’s Women Empowerment Committee. Aligned with the UAE Leadership’s directives for the Year of Sustainability, the Forum’s theme “How to grow businesses in a sustainable economy” will bring together businesswomen from across the UAE, offering them opportunities for cooperation and exchanging of expertise. It will also provide a comprehensive overview of the business ecosystem and infrastructure, and highlight services aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs to achieve their goals and aspirations and enhance their presence in various sectors.

The Forum, to be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will feature a robust business agenda. There will be distinguished speakers leading discussions on financial literacy, technologies, and the application of artificial intelligence in diverse business sectors, as well as shed light on emerging trends and opportunities for entrepreneurs and companies.



H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Dubai Business Women Council, the Sharjah Business Women Council, and CCI France UAE, to host the inaugural UAE Inter-Business Women Council Forum in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Our shared vision which centres on empowering women in the business sphere makes such collaborations pivotal in forging a more dynamic and encouraging landscape for women to achieve their goals and aspirations and redefine the future of entrepreneurship.”



“We will leverage this Forum to bring together female entrepreneurs from all corners of the UAE, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences. Our objective is to introduce innovative strategies that will empower them to propel their businesses towards growth. The Forum will play a pivotal role in forging partnerships and amplifying the influence of businesses led by women here in the UAE, contributing to sustainable economic development. Furthermore, the Forum will stand as testament to the resilience of businesswomen who have achieved remarkable success through their unwavering determination and commitment. Since inception, it has been our mandate to represent businesswomen and women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi, and now we’re honored to extend that support to businesswomen across the UAE. Notably, this has all been made possible through the unwavering support and sponsorship of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the Honorary Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council.” H.E. emphasized.



Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women Council, said: “Launching the UAE Inter-Businesswomen Council Forum plays a pivotal role in enhancing the participation of Emirati women in driving economic and social development. It provides them with an exceptional platform for sharing insights and expertise.”



Al Qasimi added: “At the Sharjah Business Women Council, our goal is to foster a vibrant business environment for women entrepreneurs by forging strategic partnerships with key decision-makers and leaders across various economic sectors. In doing so, we aim to achieve the full and inclusive integration of women into the local economy. Our participation in this forum demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, and we look forward to providing programs and initiatives that serve Emirati women throughout their entrepreneurial journeys.”



Nadine Halabi, Director of Business Development at the Dubai Business Women Council, said: “We are pleased to participate in the UAE Inter-Business Women Council Forum, which represents the first joint cooperation between the DBWC and its counterparts in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Through this cooperation, we provide an opportunity to highlight the constructive contribution of businesswomen and entrepreneurs to the UAE’s economic and social development.”

Halabi added: “The Forum’s theme, which aligns with the Year of Sustainability, highlights the importance of the event and its vital role in providing a platform for exchanging ideas, in light of the growing reliance on technology and AI in various sectors. The Forum will provide an ideal platform for foreseeing effective tools for the future, assessing emerging trends, and keeping up with global developments, to drive growth and prosperity and identify key business opportunities.



Agnes Lopez-Cruz, Managing Director of CCI France UAE, said: “At CCI FRANCE UAE, our primary mission involves fostering our business community and enhancing French-Emirati commercial relations by encouraging collaborations with the local business community through various initiatives. The “Women Empowerment Committee” within our organisation is dedicated to supporting the impactful business leadership of Emirati and French women. It serves as an effective and efficient platform to empower and nurture their pivotal roles as essential partners in the economic development of the UAE.”



“Through the UAE Inter-Businesswomen Council Forum, we aim to enhance the influence of our platform by uniting female entrepreneurs from all over the Emirates, and foster exchanges and discussions on the pressing topics of the moment, as well helping women grow their network, which is crucial to their development. We genuinely hope that this initiative marks the first step towards achieving ambitious milestones and collaborative projects with the main business women councils in the UAE for the benefit of French-Emirati business relations,” Lopez-Cruz added.



The UAE Inter-Businesswomen Council Forum will be an annual event jointly hosted by the various businesswomen’s councils within the UAE. The Forum will serve as a vital platform uniting Emirati businesswomen to foster communication, collaboration and exchange experiences and knowledge. Moreover, it will also serve as a platform for showcasing industry trends, identifying challenges, and devising innovative solutions to bolster the growth of businesses and support projects spearheaded by women.





