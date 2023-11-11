NaughtOne Introduces Percy: A Bold, Versatile Lounge Chair

(MENAFN- Alisa Pr) Jordan, November 7, 2023 -- NaughtOne, a global furniture brand, today launches Percy, a striking yet simple lounge chair. From offices to universities to hospitality environments, Percy exemplifies adaptable design that is ideal for a wide range of modern spaces.



The Percy lounge chair is the latest addition to NaughtOne’s collection of functional yet stylish furniture. Inspired by the simple, utilitarian design of mid-century waiting room chairs, Percy features classic, uninterrupted flowing lines. Only two elements marry to create this lounge chair: the bold graphic outline of the frame and the plush, cushioned upholstery.



“When designing Percy, I was drawn to the combination of hard metal and soft upholstery. I wanted to play with visually softening the metal to create a cohesive, curvaceous look. I love working with metal and steel as it’s an incredibly durable, industrial material, but it can also bend and flow. This allowed us to create the continuous curve forming the cushion frame,” said designer Nicole Marion. “The design we landed on has a timeless look, almost as if it’s always existed. But it’s also unique – and can be dressed up or down, easily adapting to many environments and personal styles.”



While inspired by a utilitarian design, the simple structure is the perfect foundation for customization. In keeping with NaughtOne’s focus on providing clients with a breadth of possibilities, the Percy Chair frame can be specified with a choice of 16 colours and over 100 upholstery options, leading to a wide range of potential combinations.



Stephen Floyd, Creative Director, NaughtOne, commented: “Percy is special for two reasons. Firstly, it’s a little unconventional but in a charming way. Secondly, we’re used to seeing thin tubular frame chairs, but this is a chunky tubular frame chair that fully takes advantage of our RAL palette.”



Percy was presented early in the design process at the 2020 Interior Design Show in Toronto, where it won the award for Best Prototype. It is NaughtOne’s third new product of 2023, following the launch of the Pippin Chair and the Morse Table System earlier this year.





