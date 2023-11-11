Tajikistan Increasing Power Generation To Address ECO Countries' Needs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 12. Tajikistan
is set to introduce new power generation capacities to meet the
growing needs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO),
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 16th summit of
the ECO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend report.
President Rahmon reaffirmed the country's commitment to use its
hydroelectric potential in accordance with the notion of 'green'
energy. He emphasized the significance of growing the ECO's usage
of renewable energy sources. President Rahmon also emphasized the
importance of programs such as CASA-1000.
CASA-1000 proposes to increase the region's energy potential by
creating intergovernmental power lines that will allow surplus
electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Tajikistan,
to be transmitted to high-demand markets in South Asia,
specifically Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The CASA-1000 project comprises the construction of new
substations and high-voltage power transmission lines in
participating nations in order to upgrade their electrical
systems.
The 16th ECO Summit was held on November 8-9. ECO is a regional
interstate economic organization established in 1985. It includes
Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
