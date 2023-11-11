Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The President Of Sudan’S Transitional Sovereign Council In Riyadh

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of the Sudan, H.E. First Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt will continue its firm and supportive policies for Sudan across all levels, particularly during the current delicate circumstances it is passing through, given the eternal bonds and common strategic interest the two brotherly countries share, at both the official and popular levels.

President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, Al-Burhan, valued Egypt's brotherly, sincere and strenuous support to preserve the unity, safety and stability of Sudan, notable by receiving Sudanese citizens. He noted that Egypt's efforts come as an extension of the effective and appreciated Egyptian role in its entire regional milieu.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

