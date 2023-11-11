Israeli Attack On Gaza School Kills 50 Displaced Palestinians: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 11 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 50 displaced Palestinians were killed, in an Israeli attack on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, the health ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

The ministry said, the attack on Al-Buraq School was“a disgrace to the forehead of humanity.”

In a press statement, Hamas condemned the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians, accusing the United States of supporting Israel in all of its“crimes” in Gaza.

The Israeli army announced in a statement yesterday that, it had attacked 15,000 targets in the Gaza Strip, since the start of its conflict with Hamas on Oct 7.

The Gaza Health Ministry said yesterday that, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, since the outbreak of the conflict.– NNN-WAFA