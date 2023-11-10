New Investor Ideas (CSE: AUEX) (CSE: KOG) (CSE: REDC) (NYSE: TMO) (CSE: METX) (CSE: XTCY) (CSE: ICS)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Mining, Biotech, Cannabis and Cybersecurity. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest mining companies are all CSE-listed and operations are involved in gold and copper resources.

The latest biotech companies include a cross-over into nanotech and immune-oncology therapeutics.

The newest cannabis company is a prospect generator in hemp and CBD-related, psilocybin and functional mushrooms, while the latest cybersecurity company is a managed security service provider (MSSP).

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.(CSE:AUEX ) - formerly Advance United Holdings Inc. - is an exploration stage mineral resources company whose principal business activities include acquiring, exploring and evaluating strategic mineral properties.

KO Gold (CSE:KOG ) is a Canadian private exploration company focused on exploring the world-class Otago Gold District on the South Island of New Zealand.

Red Canyon Resources Ltd (CSE:REDC ) is a mineral resource company principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop copper and associated precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of its principal project, the Peak Property, located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company also holds a secondary property, the Scraper Springs Property.

New stocks added to the Biotech Directories :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO ) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) is an early stage Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our main focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells in order to enhance anti-tumour immunity.

New Stocks Added to Cannabis Directory :

Xtacy Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XTCY ) Formerly Global Wellness Strategies Inc.- is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The present focus of the company is in hemp and CBD-related, psilocybin and functional mushrooms, and health-care related industries.

New Stocks Added to Cybersecurity Directory :

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS ) is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. They integrate capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers - ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

