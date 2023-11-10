US-India Strike Deal To Co-Produce Stryker: Deciphering The Armoured Vehicle's Potential In Countering China

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development, the United States and India have joined forces to co-produce the Stryker armoured infantry vehicle, a move aimed at enhancing India's ground forces capabilities amid escalating tensions along its border with China. The agreement was revealed following discussions between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. The collaboration

marks a pivotal moment in defense technology cooperation and underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

This agreement unfolded during the annual two-plus-two meeting, a diplomatic and defence dialogue, where officials from both nations discussed a range of issues, underscoring the shared focus on addressing global security challenges. The meeting gains prominence as the US reaffirms its commitment to counter China's influence, emphasizing the importance of defence cooperation with India.

"Now, it's no secret that we all face a challenging global security environment," Austin said in a press conference. "That's all the more reason why the progress in our partnership with India is so important and why the United States is so committed to making it even stronger."

The Stryker Armoured Vehicle

The Stryker armoured vehicle stands as a pinnacle of modern military technology, combining advanced features to enhance mobility, firepower, and protection. Developed by the United States, the Stryker has become a crucial asset for ground forces, offering versatility across various operational scenarios. The Stryker is primarily used for troop transport.

Known for its agility and adaptability, the Stryker can transport soldiers in and out of battle zones while also carrying medium- and large-calibre weapons for offensive operations. The vehicle's deployment in conflict zones, including its assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian forces, highlights its significance in modern warfare.

Cutting-edge features of the Stryker armourned vehicle

Mobility: The Stryker is designed for swift and agile maneuverability, boasting eight wheels that provide exceptional off-road capabilities. Its versatility allows it to navigate diverse terrains, from urban landscapes to rugged environments, ensuring quick deployment and strategic positioning.

Firepower: Armed with a variety of weapon systems, the Stryker is a potent force in combat situations. Depending on the variant, it can be equipped with a range of weaponry, including a 105mm cannon, anti-tank guided missiles, and a remote-controlled weapon station. This firepower versatility makes the Stryker adaptable to different mission requirements.

Advanced Communication Systems: Communication is critical on the battlefield, and the Stryker excels in this aspect. Equipped with state-of-the-art communication systems, it ensures seamless connectivity between different units, enhancing coordination and situational awareness for the entire military operation.

Enhanced Protection: The safety of personnel inside the Stryker is a top priority. The vehicle features advanced armor technology, providing protection against a variety of threats, including small arms fire, artillery shrapnel, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This enhances the survivability of the crew in hostile environments.

Modularity and Adaptability: The modular design of the Stryker allows for easy customization based on mission requirements. Different mission kits can be installed, transforming the vehicle for roles such as reconnaissance, medical evacuation, command and control, and more. This adaptability makes the Stryker a versatile asset in dynamic and evolving operational scenarios.

Amphibious Capability: The Stryker is not limited to land operations alone; it also possesses amphibious capabilities. It can traverse water bodies using its propulsion system, offering military forces the flexibility to approach targets from unexpected directions and making it a valuable asset in amphibious assaults.

Addressing challenges emerging from China

The collaborative decision to produce Stryker vehicles in India marks a significant milestone in the deepening Indo-US defense partnership, underscoring a strategic response to regional challenges, with a particular focus on the sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The LAC, a contentious border region, became a focal point of international attention following deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley in 2020, prompting a reevaluation of India's defense capabilities.

The choice of the Stryker is strategic, given its proven effectiveness in navigating the rugged terrains prevalent along the LAC. This alignment with India's security needs not only enhances the nation's military capabilities but also symbolizes a joint commitment to addressing regional security concerns through technological collaboration and mutual cooperation.

"I think we continue to be very concerned and are watching closely what's happening along the LAC. Although India and China have had multiple rounds of conversations about disengagement, the situation is largely similar," the US official said.

Maritime Cooperation

Beyond land-based defence, the collaboration extends to maritime cooperation. The US Navy is seeking additional hubs for ship repair and refueling in India, underscoring the importance of logistics sites in the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Ocean, viewed as a more contested domain in the future, is a focal point for both nations, and strategic naval cooperation will play a crucial role in maintaining stability.

Advancing Defence Technology

The partnership also involves advancing collaboration on defence technology companies, focusing on areas such as maritime reconnaissance and undersea communications. The recent session in New Delhi to mobilize private capital for defense start-ups reflects a shared commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the defence sector.

Global Maritime Leadership

India's elevation to full membership in the Combined Maritime Forces, a multilateral naval coalition, is a significant diplomatic achievement. With a command role in the task force, India aims to contribute to maintaining a rules-based maritime order globally, aligning with its foreign policy goal of representing emerging and developing countries.

The collaborative effort to co-produce the Stryker armoured vehicle marks a new chapter in US-India defence cooperation, addressing regional security challenges and bolstering capabilities along both land and sea. As the strategic partnership continues to evolve, the shared commitment to a rules-based international order positions both nations as key players in shaping the future of global security.