Johnel NG Uplifts Himself with 'Happy Story, Sad Reality'

(MENAFN- Nnamani Chimaobi John) Award winning multi-genre phenomenon Johnel has released his highly anticipated extended play, Happy Story, Sad Reality, out now via Onerpm.



The 5-track opus traces a creative and personal journey for the rising superstar. It opens with the introspective synth-laden “Hear Me Calling,” uplifted even higher by his sonorous vocals. His booming baritone quivers with raw emotion on the admission, “Maybe they don't understand, maybe they gon' know someday. Getting on my knees to pray to God almighty all the way, I know that I'm not alone.”



On “Outcast,” Johnel confesses, “I've been like a jet-ski moving with a light speed,” atop icy keys. He dips into R&B on “Hear Me Calling” alongside trap, drill and hip hop music, while pop energy underscores “Hallelujah,” powered up by a showstopping drum-assist. The drill upbeat “Another Chapter” shines with a steeple-size rap vocal, and the finale “Cry Later” concludes with a moment of sadness as he says, “I don't need your address, I'll see you right in the darkness,” in between ethereal acoustic transmissions.



MENAFN10112023006512014182ID1107407756