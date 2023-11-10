Donbas Media Forum 2023: Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year's Donbas Media Forum discusses the transformation of media communities in the eastern and southern regions during the full-scale war.
Day 1 | Main stage
Opening of the event Mini-discussion“Ukraine's path to the EU: what is the role of the media in this process?” with the EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernovа́ Transformation, conversion, victory: the role of media and influencers Co-regulation and self-regulation: willingness of journalists to cooperate and take responsibility The challenge of information reintegration: how, about what, for what purpose and in which language to communicate with Ukrainians in occupied territory From reporting to justice: The role of the media in covering and documenting war crimes The first day after de-occupation: journalism and informing
MENAFN10112023000193011044ID1107405335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.