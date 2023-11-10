               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Donbas Media Forum 2023: Live Broadcast


11/10/2023 3:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year's Donbas Media Forum discusses the transformation of media communities in the eastern and southern regions during the full-scale war.

Day 1 | Main stage

  • Opening of the event
  • Mini-discussion“Ukraine's path to the EU: what is the role of the media in this process?” with the EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernovа́
  • Transformation, conversion, victory: the role of media and influencers
  • Co-regulation and self-regulation: willingness of journalists to cooperate and take responsibility
  • The challenge of information reintegration: how, about what, for what purpose and in which language to communicate with Ukrainians in occupied territory
  • From reporting to justice: The role of the media in covering and documenting war crimes
  • The first day after de-occupation: journalism and informing

