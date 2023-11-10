OTS Accepts Lankaran's Candidacy For 2024 Youth Capital Of Turkish World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has accepted the
proposal of Azerbaijan's Lankaran city as a candidate for "2024
Youth Capital of the Turkic World," Azernews reports.
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States
Kubanychbek Omuraliev wrote about it on his X account and noted
that Azerbaijan's proposal to nominate Lankaran as a candidate for
"2024 Youth Capital of Turkic World" has been accepted at the
meeting in Basgal, Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that at the opening of the 7th meeting of
youth and sports ministers of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) held in Basgal, Azerbaijan yesterday. The relevant ministers
from Turkic countries participated at the meeting.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107405209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.