Urgent League Summit To Support Ceasefire In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The urgent Arab summit to be held next Saturday, will deliver a message to the international community on the joint Arab stance on supporting Palestine and the rights of its people.

In a statement on Thursday during the preparatory meeting of the League foreign ministers' council in Riyadh, Arab League Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories Dr. Saeed Abu Ali said the Palestinians are facing a genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation force, while Gaza is under siege with no water, electricity, food or medicine.

The League will continue efforts until Palestinian people regain their rights of freedom and independence and will also work on reconstructing Gaza Strip, he added. (end)

