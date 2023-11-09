Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Nov 9-11, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Embrace the cooler weather with a range of outdoor activities at the Expo ! Explore winter markets for fresh produce and enticing goods. Attend talks on a wide range of current issues, coffee culture, and sustainability. Join cycling and trail running adventures, or participate in various workshops and competitions for a chance to win a smartphone. Enjoy!

365 Days of Activities Program



Until March 28, 2024

3:15pm - 5:15pm

Family Zone, Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

Bring your friends and family to the '365 Days of Activities Program' at Expo 2023 Doha. Test your limits and engage in an outdoor obstacle course that guarantees a full-body workout! This obstacle course presents a wide range of challenges, putting your strength, balance, and coordination to the test for a thrilling experience. This program is open to the public, welcoming everyone who is determined to stay fit and active this winter.

Save The Planet Show at Expo 2023 Doha



Until December 3, 2023

Show 1: 5pm - 5:45pm; Show 2: 7pm - 7:45pm; Show 3: 9pm - 9:45pm

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone

Come to the Family Zone at the Expo 2023 Doha for an educational experience brought to you by "Save the Planet," a play designed for kids and teenagers. Follow the journey of 'Drip Drip' as she vividly illustrates the vital role of water in our daily lives. Bring your kids to the show to be entertained and enlightened about contributing to the planet's well-being! No tickets, free entry!

Dadu Gardens: Explore, Play, and Learn in Nature's Wonderland



Until March 29, 2024

4pm - 8pm ( Family Fun Night every Friday - November 10, 17, and 24)

International Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

Journey into a place of immersive nature-based experiences at Dadu Gardens, a centerpiece of Expo 2023 Doha. Featuring nine distinct facilities like the Edible Garden, Garden Atelier, and Amphitheatre, this space is tailored for children and families, providing hands-on gardening, creative workshops, and enthralling events. Designed for visitors aged 0-12 and their families, Dadu Gardens offers a secure and educational environment where the lines between learning, play, and nature exploration seamlessly come together.

Torba Market 2023-2024



November 11, 2023 - April 27, 2024

8am - 9pm

Education City - Gate 7, Torba Farmers Market

This season's Torba Market is introducing exciting features, including monthly themes, live cooking demonstrations, an expanded plant section, engaging workshops, lush greenery, and improved amenities to ensure your market experience is more enjoyable than ever.

If you're a vendor or an aspiring young entrepreneur, applications are still open for setting up booths at the Torba Market! Adult vendors can apply here , while junior vendors aged 5 to 12 can join here . Additionally, if you're interested in hosting an event or workshop, reach out to Torba Farmers Market at [email protected] . Visit the Torba Farmers Market this season and be part of their vibrant and sustainable community!

Visit the five seasonal vegetable markets



7am - 3pm

Al Mazrouah: Daily

Al Khor-Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Sheehaniya, Al Shamal: Thursdays - Saturdays

The country welcomes the agricultural season by reopening all five of Qatar's seasonal vegetable market . These markets offer an abundance of fresh vegetables and herbs sourced directly from over 140 local farms. Shoppers can expect a variety of seasonal vegetables, including cucumber, eggplant, leafy greens, pumpkin, zucchini, beans, tomatoes, and more at lower prices. Get your fresh veggies and more from any of these five markets and support our farmers.

Hiwaraat Conference - Afghanistan Regional Symposium: Confronting the Impasse



November 11, 2023

9am - 7pm

Four Seasons Hotel, Doha, Qatar

The Centre for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) at Georgetown University-Qatar is set to host the "Afghanistan Regional Symposium: Confronting the Impasse," bringing together a group of leading experts, scholars, and policymakers. This symposium aims to address the challenges that Afghanistan and its neighboring region face. The event will commence with a panel discussion highlighting systemic challenges in education, featuring prominent figures and practitioners from Afghanistan, international academics, and global advocates for peace, including Fatima Gailani, the former president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society and a senior negotiator at the Afghan peace talks held in Doha. Register here and join this pivotal dialogue for a deeper understanding of the Afghans' ongoing complexities.

Simsimah XC Challenge



November 10, 2023

6:30am - 8am

Simsimah, Qatar

The Simsimah XC Challenge 2023 is a thrilling sports event brought to you through the collaboration of Qatar Cyclists and the Ministry of Sports & Youth. This event features mountain biking and trail running, with distances spanning from 800 meters to 20 kilometers. Adults (17+) and juniors (age 10-16) can participate in the Mountain Biking races, while adults (17+), juniors (age 7-16), and mini kids (age 3-6) can register for the Trail Running races. Participation is limited to a maximum of 400 participants. Secure your spot here .

Join the Coversation: Think in Sustainable Way



November 11, 2023

4pm - 6pm

Liwan Design Studios and Laboratories, Msheireb Downtown Doha

Learn about environmental entrepreneurship and sustainability from the experts! Aisha Al-Maadeed, the visionary behind the "Green Future" project, and Marafi Dafallah, an internationally certified trainer in climate action and sustainability management and the director of community programs at the Arab Youth Climate Movement-Qatar, will share their wealth of knowledge on recycling and the significance of preserving the environment. Don't miss this opportunity to gain fresh insights and make a positive impact on our planet. Register here .

Coffee Entrepreneurship in Qatar



November 9, 2023

5pm - 7pm

Darwish Al Far Auditorium, National Museum of Qatar

Be part of an inspiring talk on coffee entrepreneurship this Thursday, featuring local entrepreneurs who have brewed their way to success in Qatar's vibrant coffee industry. Listen to these inspiring speakers as they talk about their journey, insights, and the secrets behind their achievements in the world of coffee. Tickets are free and are available on the NMoQ website and the NMoQ reception desk.

QNL Creative Video Challenge



Until December 5, 2023

Qatar National Library

All imaginative and creative individuals are invited to join and use their artistic talents to depict Qatar National Library through its 'Creative Video Challenge' contest. QNL is on the lookout for young adults and adults (aged 16 and above) who can uniquely capture the library's space and architectural marvels. The winner of this challenge will receive an iPhone 15! Click here for more information and submission guidelines.

Letters of Faith: The Arabic Script in Indonesia Exhibition



Until April 25, 2024

During the library's open hours

Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library invites everyone to see "Letters of Faith: The Arabic Script in Indonesia," as part of Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture 2023. Immerse yourself in the rich Islamic heritage through illuminated Quranic manuscripts, and discover the many ways in which the Arabic script has left its mark across diverse media. Don't miss this chance to appreciate these cultural gems that connect Indonesia and the Arab world in a shared appreciation of artistic and religious heritage. The exhibition is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

Wikipedia Editing Rules Workshop



November 9, 2023

6pm - 7:30pm

Computer Lab, Qatar National Library

Did you know that anyone can contribute to the pages on Wikipedia? Learn the basics of Wikipedia editing at QNL's Wikipedia Editing Rules Workshop. This workshop is your gateway to learning the fundamental guidelines and principles for enhancing Wikipedia content. While the event is currently at full capacity, you still have the opportunity to register and join the waiting list for potential openings. Don't miss your chance to make a positive impact on this online encyclopedia.

Photo Editing Workshop



November 11, 2023

3:30pm - 5pm

Qatar National Library

Are you a photography enthusiast but find yourself at a loss when it comes to enhancing your photos through editing? Look no further! Register for Qatar National Library's Arabic photo editing workshop session to learn about the art of photo editing using the Lightroom application, guided by Abdulhadi Al Marri, a skilled Qatari photographer and photography trainer. Please note that the event is currently fully booked, but if you're eager to participate, you can register to be added to the waiting list.

One Book One Doha



Until November 11, 2023

9am - 2pm; 4pm - 8pm

Katara Cultural Village, Hall 1

One Book One Doha is an annual reading campaign presented by Qatar Reads. This initiative is crafted to unite the Qatari community through the art of reading. Each year, a book is selected from the rich world of Arabic literature to inspire people to participate on this collective learning journey. This year, One Book One Doha chose "Hayy Ibn Yaqhdan," a philosophical masterpiece written by Ibn Tufail. One Book One Doha stands as a vibrant celebration of Arabic literary excellence, showcasing outstanding works and authors from the region. Join One Book One Doha in fulfilling their mission. Registe now!