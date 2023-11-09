Video: Crocodile Spotted On Saudi Arabia's Al Qatif Road Returned To Animal Shelter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A video of a huge crocodile crossing the streets of Al Qatif in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media.

The reptile was captured by the National Center for Wildlife Development in the country and taken to an animal shelter.



The video showed the reptile attempting to cross a busy street while vehicle drivers slowed down or changed lanes to avoid hitting it. The crocodile was then seen being dragged by a rope handled by an unknown individual.

The National Center for Wildlife Development clarified today, November 8, 2023, that the crocodile spotted in the eastern region was captured and transferred to its animal shelter.

Recently in May, the authorities had apprehended a local man for harbouring endangered species and exhibiting them without license. The penalty for trading endangered wildlife in Saudi Arabia is either a fine of 30 million Saudi riyals or up to ten-year jail term.