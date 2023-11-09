Six Killed In Israeli Attack Near Khan Younis, Several Wounded In Gaza City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, civil defence and ambulance crews have recovered the bodies of six people killed following an Israeli attack on a residential building in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
A number of wounded people in the attack were also transferred to Nasser Hospital for treatment.
In a separate air attack at dawn on Thursday, a house near the Shawa Square area of Gaza City was also hit and several people were wounded.
The injured victims were transferred to the al-Shifa Hospital.
MENAFN09112023000063011010ID1107399475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.