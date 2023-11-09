Six Killed In Israeli Attack Near Khan Younis, Several Wounded In Gaza City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, civil defence and ambulance crews have recovered the bodies of six people killed following an Israeli attack on a residential building in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A number of wounded people in the attack were also transferred to Nasser Hospital for treatment.

In a separate air attack at dawn on Thursday, a house near the Shawa Square area of Gaza City was also hit and several people were wounded.

The injured victims were transferred to the al-Shifa Hospital.

