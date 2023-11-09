Presidents Mirziyoyev, Rahmon Discuss Strengthening Uzbek-Tajik Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. On the
sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in
Tashkent, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev held negotiations with the President of the Republic of
Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further
strengthening Uzbek-Tajik relations of good neighborliness,
strategic partnership and alliance.
The leaders of the two countries noted the importance of
continuing coordinated work, including within the framework of the
activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, to increase mutual
trade and promote cooperation projects in mechanical engineering,
energy, electrical engineering, textiles and other industries.
The parties paid special attention to expanding business
partnerships between the regions and cultural and humanitarian
exchange.
The leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also reviewed the
schedule of upcoming events.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
The previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in
November 2021.
