Presidents Mirziyoyev, Rahmon Discuss Strengthening Uzbek-Tajik Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. On the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Tashkent, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held negotiations with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further strengthening Uzbek-Tajik relations of good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

The leaders of the two countries noted the importance of continuing coordinated work, including within the framework of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, to increase mutual trade and promote cooperation projects in mechanical engineering, energy, electrical engineering, textiles and other industries.

The parties paid special attention to expanding business partnerships between the regions and cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

The previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.