EU Recommendations For Ukraine Quite Realistic To Implement - Deputy Parl't Speaker

The recommendations issued for Ukraine by the European Union, which must be implemented in order to further join the EU, are quite realistic to implement.

Oleksandr Kornienko, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We now have a very serious and substantive dialogue with the European Union. We will deepen it. We understand what partners are talking about when they issue their reservations to us. Today's four additional recommendations to the seven recommendations that are in place are not something unrealistic. We understand where they emerged from nd we will work as a whole team led by our president, government, and the Verkhovna Rada. We will work to get things done as soon as possible," said Kornienko.

According to him, recommendations coming from partners should not be taken as criticism as they help the country to do address mistakes and improve certain processes.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it recommended that the European Council open negotiations on enlargement with Ukraine and Moldova.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the European Commission, noting that today the history of Ukraine and the whole of Europe has taken the right step.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal officially received from the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, the European Commission report on Ukraine within the framework of the EU enlargement package.