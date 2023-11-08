A new flower delivery service shows latest floristry trends in Dubai.

(MENAFN- Flove.ae)

Floral aesthetics attract attention with their sophistication and uniqueness. Based on geometry and symbols, it is an important part of floral art in many countries.

1. Geometric shapes:

Today geometric shapes are widely used in floristry, which can be presented in the form of decorative elements, contours, or structural elements of the composition. Geometric shapes create symmetry, order, and harmony in flower arrangements.

2. Patterns and drawings:

Patterns and designs are widespread right now and can be used in floral arrangements. These patterns can reflect certain symbolism, scenes from nature, or abstract forms. The use of them gives the composition a unique and memorable look.

3. Symbols:

Every culture is rich in symbols, each of which has its purpose and meaning. In floral arrangements, such symbols may be represented through shapes, figurative elements, or flower arrangements. For example, a rose can be a symbol of love and beauty, a golden color can be a symbol of well-being and prosperity, and lavender can be a symbol of peace and harmony. Using these symbols helps convey certain emotions and messages through floral arrangements.

4. Color palette:

Bright and saturated colors such as red, green, blue, and gold have begun to make a comeback in modern floral aesthetics. These colors reflect the richness and luxury of the culture. At the same time, the use of pastel shades and neutral colors can emphasize the grace and elegance of the compositions.

5. Combination of materials:

Another, one of the most interesting trends is the ability to use not only flowers but also other materials, such as feathers, glitter, glass, and metal. This adds texture and depth to the compositions, giving them a more sophisticated and impressive look.

