               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

All Bakeries In Northern Gaza Out Of Service: Officials


11/8/2023 2:57:31 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Gaza's Interior Ministry has just announced that all bakeries in the Gaza City and North Gaza governorates have stopped operating due to systematic targeting and the lack of fuel and flour.

Late last month, Oxfam accused Israel of using starvation“as a weapon of war” after cutting off supplies of food, water, electricity and fuel to the territory.

Since October 21, a total of 569 trucks have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, but Palestinian officials say none has reached the north.

Before the war, the number of trucks entering daily ranged between 750 and 850.

MENAFN08112023000063011010ID1107391539

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search