All Bakeries In Northern Gaza Out Of Service: Officials

Gaza's Interior Ministry has just announced that all bakeries in the Gaza City and North Gaza governorates have stopped operating due to systematic targeting and the lack of fuel and flour.

Late last month, Oxfam accused Israel of using starvation“as a weapon of war” after cutting off supplies of food, water, electricity and fuel to the territory.

Since October 21, a total of 569 trucks have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, but Palestinian officials say none has reached the north.

Before the war, the number of trucks entering daily ranged between 750 and 850.

