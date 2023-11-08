War Update: Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel 14 Attacks In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled 14 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Our warriors are firmly holding defense and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In particular, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske,” the report states.

Forty-five combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. Russian invaders launched six missile strikes and 50 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 64 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to an apartment block, port infrastructure, motor vehicles, and other civil infrastructure.

Russian troops launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane and Proletarske; the Luhansk region's Nadiia, Serebrianske forestry; the Donetsk region's Riznykivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka,Vuhledar and Rivnopil; the Kherson region's Tiahynka.

Over 80 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove. Ukrainian defenders repelled about six enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Serebrianske forestry.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Ukrainian warriors repelled 17 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 17 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and four strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit seven Russian artillery systems, two command posts, one fuel and oils depot, one personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, one surface-to-air missile system, two radar stations, and one electronic warfare system.