World Radiography Day 2023: Date, Significance, History. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "World Radiography Day is observed each year on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of x-radiation by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen in 1895 Radiography Day is observed on Wednesday, November 8.History of World Radiography DayOn November 8, 1895, German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen made a groundbreaking discovery. The precursor to this event, known as the European Day of Radiology, took place on February 10, 2011, to commemorate the anniversary of Wilhelm Rontgen's passing on February 10, 1923. This initiative was organised by the European Society of Radiology (ESR).World Radiography Day was established as an annual event on November 8, coinciding with the anniversary of Roentgen's discovery of X-rays. This new observance replaced the European Day of Radiology, which had previously been held on February 10 Read: World Vegan Day 2023: History, significance, and health benefits of vegan dietWhile conducting experiments with cathode rays, he noticed an intriguing phenomenon: a fluorescent screen in his laboratory began to emit light, even though it was not positioned directly in the path of the rays. This observation led to the revelation of X-rays Read: Researchers develop AI that predicts risk of heart attack with one X-raySignificance of World Radiography DayThis day is dedicated to honouring the field of radiography, acknowledging the crucial contributions of radiographers, and emphasizing the importance of medical imaging in contemporary healthcare Read: World Food Day 2023: History and significanceWorld Radiography Day offers an opportunity for these experts to educate the public about the imaging process, and various diagnostic tests, and, concurrently, assure individuals of their safety during these procedures of World Radiography DayThe theme chosen for World Radiography Day 2023 is“Celebrating Patient Safety.”This theme underscores the vital responsibility of healthcare professionals in upholding the efficiency of healthcare systems and safeguarding the health and safety of patients Read: World Stroke Day 2023: Date, theme, history, significance, and moreIt emphasizes that this role extends beyond the realm of radiation protection and encompasses broader aspects of patient well-being.

