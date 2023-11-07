Ukraine's PM, U.S. Philanthropist Discuss Ukraine's Priority Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed Ukraine's priority needs with Chair of the Open Society Foundations Alexander Soros.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We had a meaningful meeting with Alexander Soros, the chair of the Open Society Foundations, and his team. The charitable fund has been operating in Ukraine since 1990 and continues to support Ukrainians in times of a full-scale war," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the Open Society Foundations currently plans to launch new projects, so both parties discussed priority needs, including economic recovery, reconstruction, and social issues.

The government plans to increase support programs for small and medium-sized businesses, including veteran businesses. Such areas of cooperation as demining, energy, and logistics are also promising, Shmyhal said.

"We focused separately on establishing justice. We must hold Russia accountable and make it pay, particularly through the confiscation of its frozen assets in the West," he said.

Shmyhal thanked the Open Society Foundations for understanding the importance of supporting Ukraine and the fund's readiness to contribute to the implementation of common goals and objectives.

The Open Society Foundations, founded by billionaire George Soros, announced in August that it plans to curtail or stop a significant part of their operations in the European Union as part of a new organizational model. At the same time, financing of Ukraine will continue.