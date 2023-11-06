Travel Agencies Owe Biman BDT 12.30Cr: State Minister

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Travel agencies owe Biman Bangladesh Airlines BDT 12.30 crore, said State Minister for Civil Aviation Md Mahbub Ali in the parliament on November 2 while replying to a tabled question of Awami League MP Habibar Rahman.

The State Minister also mentioned that various cargo agents owe the flag carrier BDT 1.68 crore.

Initiatives were taken to recover the dues but to no avail, as some travel agents went bankrupt and were in liquidation process, he claimed.

“No office or presence was found at the addresses given by many agents. Cases against some agents are ongoing,” informed Md Mahbub Ali.

