Five Groups Of Shahed Kamikaze Drones Spotted In Ukrainian Airspace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force says Russia has launched five groups of Shahed one-way attack drones at Ukraine in several directions.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The attack of enemy attack UAVs is ongoing! The first group of Shaheds is moving northwest along the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The second group is spotted north of Odesa moving further north," the report reads.

In addition, the military informed, three more groups are approaching Odesa from the Black Sea.

At the same time, the Air Force warns residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of the ballistic missile threat.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of several groups of Shahed drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.