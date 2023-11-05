War Update: Russians Conduct Unsuccessful Offensive Actions In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have made unsuccessful attempts to conduct assault actions in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Ukrainian forces repelled more than 30 enemy attacks.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, 44 combat engagements have occurred on the front. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction.

Ukraine's Air Force launched 10 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Four enemy reconnaissance drones were shot down.

Ukrainian missile units hit three enemy artillery systems and four personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 34 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 36 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian attacks, residential houses and other civil infrastructure were damaged. Casualties among civilians were reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, with the support of aircraft, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, to the northeast of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks. Russian invaders launched an air strike near the Luhansk region's Nadiia. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected the Kharkiv region's Topoli, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman direction, about 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry; the Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne and Vesele.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians made four unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Bohdanivka, Pivdenne and Khromove, where Ukrainian forces repelled five atatcks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. Russians launched air strikes near Oleksandropil, Avdiivka and Ocheretyne. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy attacks. The enemy launched an air strike near Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the northwest of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Robotyne, and to the north of Nesterianky and Piatykhatky. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Respublikanets, Lvove and Tiahynka. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv with artillery.

Photo: General Staff