Erdogan: Turkey refuses to talk to Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a suspension of communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to Israel's sustained airstrikes on Gaza. Erdogan conveyed this decision to reporters during his return from a summit in Kazakhstan. He emphasized that while direct communication with Netanyahu was no longer viable, complete diplomatic severance with Israel was not currently feasible in the realm of international diplomacy.



The Turkish Foreign Ministry further underscored its stance by recalling its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar. This action was taken in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, attributed to Israel's ongoing attacks on civilians and its refusal to heed calls for a ceasefire, as well as the hindered flow of humanitarian aid.



Erdogan clarified that Turkey was actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, with Turkish Intelligence Agency chief Ibrahim Kalin leading negotiations with both Israel and Hamas. He also proposed that Turkey could potentially serve as a guarantor for a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine, expressing a commitment to take necessary measures to halt the violence.



The Turkish president outlined his government's vision for a lasting peace, advocating for Gaza's inclusion as part of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem designated as its capital. He expressed frustration with what he perceived as a pro-Israel stance in the West, particularly from the United States, and emphasized the need for impartial consideration of Palestinian interests. Erdogan also mentioned an upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh, where a ceasefire would be discussed.



MENAFN05112023000045015687ID1107374428