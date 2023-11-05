ACC Issues 54.3% More Certificates Of Origin In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The value of Certificates of Origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for the export of goods to both Arab and foreign countries has surged by 54.3% during the past ten months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the value of Certificates of Origin reached JD1.143 billion, compared to JD741 million during the same period last year.The data further revealed that the number of Certificates of Origin issued by the Chamber during the past ten months of 2023 amounted to 30,600 certificates, compared to 30,514 certificates for the same period last year, marking a 0.3% increase.These Certificates of Origin have been directed to various countries, with Saudi Arabia topping the list with 7,827 certificates, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 3,347, Iraq with 1,812, Egypt with 923, and Switzerland with 16 certificates.Meanwhile, the exports have been distributed to various countries, with Iraq receiving goods worth JD482 million, the United Arab Emirates approximately JD161 million, Saudi Arabia with JD90 million, Egypt receiving around JD80 million, and Switzerland with a value of JD73 million.According to statistical data, foreign product exports (re-exports) amounted to JD487 million, industrial products at JD153 million, agricultural products at JD148 million, Arab products at JD135 million, and the remainder for other products.The ACC issues Certificates of Origin for agricultural, animal, and natural raw resources, as well as for foreign goods intended for re-export and foreign goods purchased from the local market under specific conditions. It also issues Certificates of Origin for Jordanian industrial products based on the source factory's original invoice, authenticated by an industrial chamber, and a genuine Certificate of Origin from an industrial chamber, proving that the goods originate from Jordan.