Dozens Of Palestinians Detained By Israeli Forces In West Bank

West Bank: The Israeli occupation forces on Saturday detained dozens of Palestinians in raids at their homes in the occupied West Bank.

25 people were rounded up in a raid in Fawar refugee camp ranging in age between 20 and 53 years of age, and one from Beit Ummar, in the Hebron governorate.

In nearby Bethlehem, soldiers detained two people aged 33.

Six people were detained in raids in the Jenin governorate, five of them from the town of Jaba, in the north of the West Bank, and three were detained from Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

In the Ramallah district, the soldiers detained a man and his two sons from the village of Deir Jarir, and another man from the town of Nilin.

Israel detained more than 2000 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the aggression on Gaza on October 7, according to prisoners' advocacy groups.