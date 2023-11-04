Natural And Sustainable Protection With Neolone Biog Preservative From LANXESS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 31, 2023 – The specialty chemicals company LANXESS is marketing yet another product that meets the criteria of its \"Scopeblue\" sustainability brand. Neolone BioG Preservative was approved for use in cosmetic and personal care products in accordance with the COSMOS standard and fulfills the ISO 16128 definition of a naturally derived ingredient.



Neolone BioG Preservative from LANXESS meets the stringent requirements of the \"Scopeblue\" sustainability brand because it has a sustainable raw material content of more than 50 percent. \"Scopeblue\" products are climate-friendly and help to support the circular economy. This provides customers in downstream industries with a range of tangible sustainability benefits. Products marketed under the \"Scopeblue\" brand contain a significant proportion of raw materials certified as sustainable and/or have a much smaller carbon footprint than their conventional counterparts. According to Annex V of the European Cosmetics Products Regulation, Neolone BioG Preservative is approved as a preservative for cosmetics and contains neither animal-based ingredients nor derivatives thereof.



Efficient preservative effect with Neolone BioG Preservative



Neolone BioG Preservative offers great performance and demonstrates outstanding broad-spectrum activity against gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, yeasts and molds. The preservative is stable in a pH range of 3 to 6. It is readily biodegradable and, when used at the recommended use levels, non-sensitizing and non-irritating.



Neolone BioG Preservative for sustainable skin- and hair care



Finding eco-friendly and effective preservatives remains one of the great challenges of the personal care industry. The Neolone BioG Preservative offers a solution based on the highly effective preservative ethyl lauroyl arginate HCl (LAE). LAE is derived from natural ingredients such as sugar beet and non-GMO corn and can be used for leave-on and rinse-off cosmetic products such as creams, face masks, cleansers, hair conditioners and wet wipes.



\"Thanks to our microbiological knowhow and global network of R&D centers, we offer our customers safe, high-quality, effective and sustainable preservatives. We support our customers not only in finding the right dosages and possible preservation combinations, but also provide formulation guidance,\" says Vivien Konetzky, Global Product Manager Home & Personal Care in the Material Protection Products (MPP) business unit at LANXESS.



Sustainable preservatives for responsible cosmetics



With Neolone BioG Preservative, LANXESS is offering a pioneering and sustainable solution for the personal care industry that meets not only strict environmental requirements but also the demand among customers for sustainable products.



\"We are observing a clear trend toward natural solutions. More and more customers want natural ingredients, and we\'re meeting this demand. Fortunately, we have a wide range of preservatives such as Neolone BioG Preservative as well as natural extracts in the development phase in order to optimally meet the needs of the personal care industry,\" says Anneliese Bischof, who heads the CARE business line at MPP.

