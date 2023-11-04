Uzbekistan Planning To Buy 10 Medical Helicopters From France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan is planning to purchase 10 medical helicopters from the French company Airbus Helicopters, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Health Minister of Uzbekistan Amrillo Inoyatov held talks with the management of the French company at the Uzbekistan-France business forum held in Samarkand, the ministry's press service reports.

During the negotiations, Inoyatov discussed with French partners the purchase of 10 Airbus N-145 medical helicopters for Uzbekistan's emergency medical system and the organization of a medical aviation service in accordance with European standards.

The sides considered the prospects for creating the material and technical base in this field, training specialists, and developing mechanisms for the organization of medical aviation services in mountainous and remote areas.