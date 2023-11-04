Uzbekistan Planning To Buy 10 Medical Helicopters From France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan is planning to purchase 10 medical helicopters from
the French company Airbus Helicopters, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
Health Minister of Uzbekistan Amrillo Inoyatov held talks with
the management of the French company at the Uzbekistan-France
business forum held in Samarkand, the ministry's press service
reports.
During the negotiations, Inoyatov discussed with French partners
the purchase of 10 Airbus N-145 medical helicopters for
Uzbekistan's emergency medical system and the organization of a
medical aviation service in accordance with European standards.
The sides considered the prospects for creating the material and
technical base in this field, training specialists, and developing
mechanisms for the organization of medical aviation services in
mountainous and remote areas.
