Ukrainian Journalist Who Joined Army Ranks Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 3, Taras Davydiuk, founder and editor-in-chief of the Rivne-based outlet Horyn, died while defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

He was 37 years old, Ukrinform reports with reference to Horyn.

"Taras is well-known to the entire patriotic community in Rivne region because he has been active across various patriotic organizations since university years. Since 2002, he has been part of public movements. He was a member of the Young Movement organization. In 2005-2012, he was the head of the regional organization and a member of the Central Branch of the Youth Nationalist Congress. He was also the head of the Rivne regional organization Active Youths,” the report reads.

Davydiuk graduated from Ostroh Academy, receiving a degree in political science. His colleagues say his calling has been about teaching history and journalism.

In the winter of 2013-2014, he participated in the Maidan self-defense effort. At the outset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, he served in the Harpoon volunteer battalion, and later in one of the reconnaissance battalions. He resigned from service in the spring of 2019 before going back to the front when Russia went for a full-scale invasion to become part of the 14th separate regiment, fighting along with his former comrades-in-arms from the Harpoon battalion.

Taras Davydiuk was killed in action near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: horyn