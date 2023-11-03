(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority Celebrates Flag Day







United Arab Emirates, Dubai, November 3, 2023: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) hoisted today the UAE flag to join the Flag Day celebrations taking place across the country.

The UAE flag was raised at the DHA headquarters by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority in presence of senior DHA officials and employees.

Al Ketbi on his behalf and on behalf of all DHA employees extended his heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.



Al Ketbi stated:“On this day, as directed by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, we renew our commitment to work towards keeping our flag flying high, representing our achievements, unity and the determination of our nation.”



At Ketbi added:“At this moment, our thoughts are centered on the significant global standing our country has reached, on all our aspirations that have been realised, to the extent that the UAE flag has reached space, an extraordinary success story that we will narrate to our children and the future generations.”