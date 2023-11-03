Azerbaijan Achieving Tremendous Success Under Leadership Of President Ilham Aliyev - Uzbek President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Azerbaijan is
achieving tremendous success under the leadership of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.
"The friendly people of Azerbaijan hold a special place in the
Turkic world and are highly respected and esteemed. In recent
years, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the
Azerbaijani people have achieved tremendous success, historical
justice has prevailed, and significant results have been achieved
in transforming Karabakh into an integral part of the country, a
territory of creation," he said.
"When I visited Shusha and Fuzuli in August, I personally
witnessed the extensive construction of modern infrastructure and
the restoration of cultural heritage sites that had been damaged.
Once again, I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people on
their great victory and the complete restoration of the country's
territorial integrity," the president of Uzbekistan added.
The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started today in
Astana.
Within the meeting international documents in the fields of
emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In
addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit
will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the
implementation of the OTS transport communication program.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be
transferred to Kazakhstan.
This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States.
The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in
Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization:
on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last
year.
