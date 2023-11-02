Canning Equipment Market Set To Hit US$ 20.15 Billion By The Year 2033: In Depth Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

UK's on-the-go snacking trend and rising craft beer demand drive the need for sturdy cans, while the USA sees demand from ready-to-drink beverage manufacturers.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Over the forecasted duration spanning from 2023 to 2033, the global canning equipment market size is poised for substantial growth, projected at a (CAGR) of 4.4%. This expansion is expected to propel the market's value from its 2023 figure of US$ 13.1 Billion to an impressive US$ 20.15 Billion by the year 2033. Notably, the market's worth at the conclusion of 2021 stood at US$ 19.9 Billion, and it is anticipated to maintain a year-on-year growth rate of 3.1% in the year 2022, indicating a steady and promising trajectory.The escalating demand for advanced, highly portable packaging solutions designed to shield products from external elements is poised to have a positive impact on the market. The introduction of new fruit juices and sports drinks is a driving force propelling the global demand for robust beverage cans.Request Sample Copy of the Report:The ever-increasing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages, particularly among health-conscious consumers, and the surging interest in ready-to-drink (RTD) products packaged in cans are anticipated to stoke the market's growth. Notably, the United States stands out as the largest market for beverage cans, boasting the world's highest per capita consumption of these containers.In response to the rising health awareness among millennials on a global scale, numerous beverage manufacturers are now introducing innovative and enhanced products. Their primary focus revolves around infusing their offerings with low-sugar, low-calorie, and natural ingredients like stevia. This health-driven trend is expected to expedite the transition of consumers towards non-alcoholic beverages, shaping the market's trajectory.Key Takeaways from the Canning Equipment Market Study:The global canning equipment market exhibited steady growth at a CAGR of 2% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022.The U.K. is set to generate a share of around 22% in the Europe canning equipment market during the evaluation period.The canning equipment market in the U.S. is projected to account for around 68% of share in North America.The China canning equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% over the next ten years.The Mexico canning equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 32% over the next ten years.“Launch of limited-edition beverages infused with cannabidiol, which is a non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, is likely to push sales in the global canning equipment market,” Says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)Competitive Landscape: Canning Equipment MarketThe market exhibits a notable degree of fragmentation, marked by the participation of numerous small-scale and international companies on a global scale. Key players in the industry are actively pursuing diverse strategies to gain a competitive edge. These strategies encompass technological advancements, the introduction of inventive packaging solutions, and maintaining competitive pricing. Additionally, some companies are diversifying their product portfolios while emphasizing sustainability, thus working to expand their customer base. This dynamic landscape underscores the diverse approaches employed by industry participants to thrive in a highly competitive marketplace.Key Companies ProfiledCask Brewing Systems Inc.Wild Goose Canning SystemsDixie Canner Co.Enterprise TondelliVigo Ltd.HOR YANG Machinery and Alpha Brewing OperationsLeva Packaging Equipment Co., LtdPromoCanBrewKeg TapINNOVUS EngineeringUnity Metals ContainerPneumatic Scale AngelusBlenzorFor instance,In July 2022, Canpack S.A., which is a part of the Canpack Group, announced its plans to increase its manufacturing capacity of aluminum beverage cans with a new production facility in Pocos de Caldas located in Brazil. The company will invest approximately US$ 140 Million to develop its new facility. The plant is projected to be operational in 2024.In March 2022, Graphic Packaging, a leading consumer packaging provider based in the USA, unveiled a paperboard alternative to shrink film and plastic rings for beverage cans called EnviroClip. It is made out of a single paperboard ply that is produced by using renewable fiber from sustainably managed forests.Request Report Methodology:Canning Equipment Market Outlook by CategoryBy Canning Capacity:Up to 100 Cans Per HourBetween 100-500 Cans Per Hour500-1000 Cans Per HourMore than 1000 Cans Per HourBy End User:Agriculture IndustryFood & Beverages IndustryPharmaceutical IndustryPetrochemical IndustryCosmetics IndustryBeer IndustryOthersBy Product Type:Can Seaming MachineCan Body ReformersCan Flanging MachineBy Automation Grade:AutomaticSemi-AutomaticManualBy Can Material Type:Metallic Can SeamersNon-Metallic Cans (Aluminum Can Seamers)By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaAuthor By:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Process Automation Landscape:Underbar Equipment and Accessories Market will expand at a projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 2.7 billion by 2033.Food Holding and Warming Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube