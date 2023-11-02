UN human rights director resigns due to unsuccessful attempts to stop ‘genocide’ of Palestinians

(MENAFN) In a startling move, Craig Mokhiber, the director of the United Nations' human rights office (OHCHR) in New York, has tendered his resignation, citing the organization's failure to effectively address the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict. Mokhiber lamented what he viewed as the UN's capitulation to the influence of the United States and the powerful Israeli lobby, allowing for what he described as the final stages of an "European, ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine."



In a scathing letter addressed to United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights Volker Turk, published on Tuesday, Mokhiber did not mince words. He decried the unfolding situation in the Gaza Strip as nothing short of "genocide," acknowledging the sensitivity and potential political misuse of the term, but asserting that the current plight of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist settler colonial ideology, left no room for doubt or debate.



Mokhiber did not limit his criticism solely to Israel, but also pointed fingers at the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and a substantial portion of Europe. He accused them of not only failing in their international obligations but actively exacerbating the situation by providing arms, economic and intelligence support, and offering political and diplomatic cover for what he characterized as Israel's atrocities.



Furthermore, Mokhiber castigated the Western corporate media, which he claimed had become increasingly entangled with state interests. He argued that this media apparatus had played a complicit role in the crisis by perpetuating the dehumanization of Palestinians, effectively normalizing the genocide, and disseminating propaganda that fanned the flames of national, racial, or religious hatred.



Mokhiber's resignation underscores a growing frustration within the international community over the protracted Israel-Palestine conflict and the perceived inadequacy of the United Nations's response. As the crisis continues to escalate, his departure serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for meaningful action and diplomatic efforts to address the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.



