Brazil’S VP Calls For Diversification, More Exports By Mses

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – The vice president of Brazil and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, launched this Monday (30) the Export Qualification Program (PEIEX) Center in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo state, which aims to prepare 175 companies in the region to export.
Alckmin highlighted the need for companies to diversify their exports. He also emphasized the importance of including micro and small enterprises (MSEs), which correspond to 60% of companies to be qualified in the program.
The event was also attended by the minister of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise, and Small Business of Brazil, Marcio França, and representatives of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), which coordinates the program in partnership with Ribeirão Preto-based Supera Parque de Inovação e Tecnologia.
“We cannot stick to just one product. We have to diversify. And we want small and medium-sized companies to export too. We have to create an exporting culture. A company that starts exporting levels up. It upgrades,” said the vice president.
He highlighted that, despite the global economic slowdown, Brazil is projected to achieve record-high exports, boosting the country's income. However, he warned that the challenge of diversification persists, as Brazilian sales to foreign markets are primarily concentrated in three products: soybean, crude oil, and iron ore.“We need to diversify more,” he reaffirmed.
For minister França, increasing sales by small businesses is also a way to share income.“This allows income to be shared. In addition to the fact entrepreneurs start selling and making profits, it is also vital for business self-esteem,” he said.
ApexBrasil offers PEIEX to prepare Brazilian companies to export in a planned and safe way. In Ribeirão Preto, the center aims to qualify 175 companies with an investment of around BRL 1.81 million (about USD 360.790 at the current rate) by the entities involved.
The program encompasses the municipalities of Ribeirão Preto, Araraquara, Franca, and São Carlos, and Ituverava, which has already had a PEIEX Center before, and Porto Ferreira, a national ceramic industry hub.
In Brazil, through implementing 34 agreements, PEIEX has already served over 4,800 companies in 2023. Nearly 60% (2927) are MSEs. Year to date through September, 703 companies exported, generating over USD 2.1 billion in revenue.
Currently, PEIEX covers all regions of Brazil, with centers in 21 states and 57 municipalities, with the remaining states being served remotely by its operational hubs.
In 2022, Ribeirão Preto exported over USD 680 million, with a diversified basket, including tin, unroasted peanuts, and plastic sheets as the main products.
The Ribeirão Preto Metropolitan Area is a commerce, health, and education service provider hub. Industrial and agricultural activities are also prominent, with the sugar and alcohol industry and metallurgy being the most significant, with regional and national importance.
Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro
Cadu Gomes/Brazilian VP's office
The post Brazil's VP calls for diversification, more exports by MSEs appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .
MENAFN01112023000213011057ID1107353476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.