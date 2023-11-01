Lavras Gold Appoints Naomi Nemeth To The Position Of Vice President, Investor Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Naomi Nemeth to the newly created position of Vice President, Investor Relations. Ms. Nemeth will be responsible for building and maintaining a comprehensive investor relations program, for communicating with both institutional and retail investors globally and for furthering the development of Lavras Gold's business and growth strategy. Ms. Nemeth will work with senior management to implement an aggressive institutional shareholder outreach program in the Americas and Europe, will continue Lavras Gold's ongoing outreach to valued existing and potential new retail shareholders, and will approach non-traditional potential shareholder groups to generate interest in the Lavras success and growth story.

“On behalf of the board and management of Lavras, I would like to welcome Ms. Nemeth to our team of professionals as we look forward to augmenting our roster of quality shareholders, highlighting our development progress in new investor markets and increasing shareholder value as we progress through our growth strategy,” commented CEO Michael Durose.

Naomi Nemeth is a seasoned Investor Relations professional with more than 25 years' experience. Focused on the mining industry for the past 18 years, Ms. Nemeth has held senior management positions with companies such as HighGold Mining (Alaska Johnson gold project), Constantine Metal Resources (Alaska Palmer zinc project), Banro Corporation (gold production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Coro Mining (copper production in Chile), Desert Sun Mining (gold production in Brazil), Wolfden Resources (exploration in Ontario), African Copper (gold in Botswana), and Continental Gold (gold in Colombia). Ms. Nemeth has also led junior mining companies as CEO (MetalCorp Inc., Rockex Mining) and has served as a director on several exploration company boards throughout the past 15 years. In addition, Ms. Nemeth has held senior Investor Relations and Communications roles within the pharmaceutical industry (Biovail, MDS, Glaxo) and the financial services sector (Clarica, Manulife). Ms. Nemeth began her career as a geologist working in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Ontario and has an undergraduate degree in geology and biology from Brock University and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Nemeth will be based in Toronto.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

Follow Lavras Gold on , as well as on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Contact information

, President & CEO, or, Vice President, Investor Relations

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.





Tags Lavras Lavras Gold