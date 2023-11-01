Prime Minister Meets Thai Deputy PM And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Tuesday with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to latest developments in the escalating military confrontations in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip.

During the meting, His Excellency stressed the continuous efforts of the State of Qatar to mediate the release of prisoners, despite the complexity of these efforts due to the escalation of air strikes and the ground incursion of Israeli forces into the Gaza Strip, noting that the high number of civilian casualties calls for an immediate ceasefire.

His Excellency also stressed the necessity to open Rafah crossing permanently to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brethren besieged in the Gaza Strip.