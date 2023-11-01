U.S. Senate Hearing On Funding For Israel Repeatedly Interrupted By Anti-War Protesters

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – Multiple protesters demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip repeatedly interrupted a hearing held by the U.S. Senate, on the Joe Biden administration's massive budget request for funding Israel and Ukraine in their respective conflicts.

The Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, attended by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin as witnesses giving testimonies, was interrupted at least six times by multiple anti-war protesters, who called for an end to the brutality and condemned the United States for aiding the“massacre.”

Minutes into Blinken's opening remarks, a man in the audience was heard shouting“ceasefire now,”“save the children of Gaza” and“Where is your pride, America?” before he was escorted out of the room by Capitol Police.

Shortly after, Blinken was again cut off mid-speech, as several protesters were heard yelling at him and committee members.“Ceasefire now!” they said.“Let Gaza live!”

In addition to those expressing their anger verbally, some other protesters in the audience raised their red-stained hands in the air, indicating that the Biden administration had blood on its hands as it reiterated time and again its solidarity with Israel.

“The U.S. is supporting a brutal massacre,” a female protester was heard lashing out, during one of the disruptions.“Not one senator is calling for a ceasefire! Shame on you all! Ceasefire now. Stop funding this brutal massacre,” she continued even when forced by the police to leave.

Blinken resumed his testimony each time one protester was evicted, only to be interrupted again by the ensuing protests. He said, the funding, totalling 106 billion U.S. dollars, will support Israel and Ukraine in their respective conflicts with Hamas and Russia, ameliorate the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, help Washington outcompete its strategic rivals, and strengthen the protection of Americans' security at home.

Towards the end of his opening statement, Blinken drifted away from his prepared script to address the protesters directly.

“I also hear very much the passions expressed in this room and outside this room,” the secretary said, adding, while the Biden administration is“determined” to see the sufferings of Gazans end, it is nonetheless“imperative” for the U.S. to“resolutely” stand up with allies and partners.– NNN-XINHUA