Dataparser Adds Cisco's Webex Connect To The Roadmap

“We are excited to have another integration with Cisco on our roadmap. Collecting Webex Connect users' data is a key compliance requirement for our clients,” said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.

DataParser supports Webex Messaging and Meeting collection via APIs and Jabber collection from IM&P archive databases. DataParser handles the capture, formatting, and delivery of messages. Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving Webex data for HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are common use cases.

Supported data sources include Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Symphony, SharePoint and more. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Email Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting.

DataParser supports delivery to any archive or eDiscovery platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, MessageWatcher and others. DataParser supports multiple configurations for more complex environments . Data can be sent to specific archives or locations to comply with data regulations. Users' chat and collaboration activities are never disrupted by the DataParser's processes. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries.

On-premise and cloud plans are available . 17a-4's Hybrid Suite bundles key services for Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4. DataParser is on Webex App Hub .

About 17a-4 LLC:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.

17a-4 is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



