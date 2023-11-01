Enjoy Exclusive Ispahani Tea's Products At Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Ispahani Tea Ltd is now the exclusive tea, biscuit and chips partner of Con-cord Entertain-ment Co Ltd for Chattogram's Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World. To this effect, an agreement was signed between the two organisations in the capital recently.

Anup Kumar Sarker, Chief Marketing Officer, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Omar Hannan, General Manager-Tea Marketing, Ispahani Tea Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Uzzal Kumer Basak, DGM-Marketing, Indrajit Kumer Sarker, Senior Manager, Business Development and Tajul Islam, Senior Manager-Digital from Concord Entertainment Co Ltd as well HM Fazle Rabbi, Deputy General Manager-Marketing, SM Tawfiqul Islam, Manager-Trade Marketing and Subrata Deb-Deputy Brand Manager from Ispahani Tea Ltd were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Anup Kumar Sarker, CMO, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, said "Our goal at Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World is to create lasting memories for our visitors. With Ispahani Tea Ltd as our exclusive partner, we are excited to offer our guests an opportunity to indulge in the rich heritage and exquisite flavours of Ispahani tea, biscuit and chips while enjoying our stunning attractions."