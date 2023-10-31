Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Two Russian Drones In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders shot down two Russian drones in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Two enemy drones were shot down by our Air Force servicemen over Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro districts," he said.
The Air Command East specified that Ukrainian defenders intercepted Shahed 131/136 combat UAVs in the region.
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of October 30 and on the night of October 31, air defense forces intercepted three Russian combat drones in southern Ukraine.
