Umerov Meets With Kamyshin: Weapons Going To Be More

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin discussed increasing the production of weapons for the frontline

The Defense Minister posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The team met with the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin and his team. We discussed increasing the production of weapons for the frontline and cooperation with foreign partners. There will be more weapons!" said Umerov.

As reported, in late September, during the first Defense Industries Forum, Umerov said that the work of the Ministry of Defense is aimed at procuring and providing the army with everything it needs, producing military products and services in Ukraine, and further developing defense technologies. The forum was attended by 252 defense companies from over 30 countries.