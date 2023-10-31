Azerbaijani FM Spokesman Refutes Armenian FM Statistics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh refuted
the Armenian Foreign Ministry's "statistics" about allegedly
injured ones during Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures, Azernews reports.
The Foreign Ministry official cited several facts:
Azerbaijan deliberately limited the rules of engagement of its
troops and took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties,
including warnings in Armenian, and completed the anti-terrorist
measures without civilian casualties;
No international organization, including the UN and its
fact-finding missions, as well as organizations operating in
Armenia, has confirmed the allegations of Azerbaijan's mistreatment
of civilians and prisoners of war;
Azerbaijan did its utmost to provide a safe environment for
those residents of Armenia who wished to leave Azerbaijan. This is
confirmed by local media coverage and interviews with local
Armenian residents.
"The Armenian Foreign Ministry is deliberately misleading the
international community," Hajizadeh added.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107343805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.