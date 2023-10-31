               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani FM Spokesman Refutes Armenian FM Statistics


10/31/2023 5:11:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh refuted the Armenian Foreign Ministry's "statistics" about allegedly injured ones during Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry official cited several facts:

Azerbaijan deliberately limited the rules of engagement of its troops and took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties, including warnings in Armenian, and completed the anti-terrorist measures without civilian casualties;

No international organization, including the UN and its fact-finding missions, as well as organizations operating in Armenia, has confirmed the allegations of Azerbaijan's mistreatment of civilians and prisoners of war;

Azerbaijan did its utmost to provide a safe environment for those residents of Armenia who wished to leave Azerbaijan. This is confirmed by local media coverage and interviews with local Armenian residents.

"The Armenian Foreign Ministry is deliberately misleading the international community," Hajizadeh added.

