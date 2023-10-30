Azerbaijan Sending Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first batch of electrical equipment designed by our country
to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was shipped
today from the territory of Sumgayit Technological Park, Azernews reports.
According to the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated 17 July 2023, the humanitarian cargo
delivered by the Ministry of Energy includes more than 555 thousand
meters of electric cables and wires.
The humanitarian cargoes, transported by a convoy of 14 TIR
trucks, are sent to support the restoration of sustainable
electricity supply to the areas affected by the current situation
in Ukraine.
The next parts of the said aid, which is organized on the basis
of applications received from Ukraine and has a total value of 7.6
million US dollars, are planned to be dispatched in the near
future.
At the same time, 20 tons of fuel were sent to Ukraine, intended
for equipment and ships used in rescue operations.
The shipment includes 45 power transformers and 50 generators,
weighing a total of 52.2 tons. This is the second truck caravan to
be dispatched, with the first one having been sent in December
2022. The total amount of humanitarian aid provided by the Republic
of Azerbaijan to address the crisis in Ukraine is estimated at
about 30 million manats.
In addition, various organizations have provided humanitarian
assistance to the Ukrainian people over the past six months. This
includes bringing 90 Ukrainian children who were affected by war
and lost family members to Azerbaijan for medical and
socio-psychological rehabilitation. School No. 12 in the city of
Irpen, which was destroyed in the hostilities, has also been fully
rebuilt.
The latest batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to
Ukraine includes long-lasting canned foods, cereals, dry and baby
foods, as well as medicaments, daily household items, and clothing.
The aid is destined for the people residing in Cherkasy City
Ukraine.
Since the start of the war, Azerbaijan has sent 1,500 tons of
humanitarian aid worth $20 million to Ukraine. In addition, the
Azerbaijani government instructed the state-owned oil company SOCAR
to supply the ambulances and vehicles of the State Emergency
Service with fuel free of charge in its gasoline stations in
Ukraine.
