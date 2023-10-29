Toray Develops TORAYCATM T1200, The Ultra-High-Strength Carbon Fiber

As carbon fiber products have proven their value and become more commercialized, the supply of high-strength carbon fiber has increased globally. Pushing this performance frontier has increased the demand for specialty applications. Toray set about refining its proprietary nanoscale structural control technology to design and achieve an internal structure that resists damage.

Toray develops highest strength carbon fiber and opens a new performance frontier for strength-driven applications.

Leveraging this fundamental technology led Toray to develop TORAYCATM T1200 in its new facility within the Ehime Plant (in Masaki-cho, Ehime Prefecture). T1200 has a tensile strength of up to 1,160 Ksi, more than 10% higher than TORAYCATM T1100, which currently has the highest tensile strength available. T1100 applications include defense weapon systems, space, aircraft, and sports and leisure equipment.

Toray began the commercial production of TORAYCATM carbon fiber in 1971 at the Ehime Plant and diversified the application into compressed natural gas and high-pressure hydrogen tanks, automobiles, aircraft, and sporting equipment. In 1986, Toray developed TORAYCATM T1000 and further expanded carbon fiber's potential by commercializing TORAYCATM T1100. Toray remains a global leader, with both carbon fibers exhibiting the highest strength available worldwide.

As part of the Toray Group's Sustainability Vision, the company committed itself to providing innovative technologies and advanced materials that contribute to sustainable progress. TORAYCATM T1200 embodies the Toray Group's vision for balancing greenhouse gas emissions and absorption worldwide. The company will continue to enhance the performance and supplies of TORAYCATM carbon fiber in keeping with its corporate philosophy of contributing to society by creating new value with innovative ideas, technologies, and products.