Airport In Russia's Makhachkala Shot Down Temporarily

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The airport in
Russia's Makhachkala has temporarily closed, as stated in a message
from Rosaviation, Trend reports.
The temporary closure of the airport is due to unauthorized
individuals entering the runway.
"The decision to temporarily close the airport for servicing
inbound and outbound flights has been made due to the intrusion of
unknown individuals onto the airport apron," the message notes.
Flights that were supposed to land in Makhachkala have been
redirected to alternative airfields.
Rosaviation noted that these measures will be in effect until
the situation is normalized, with law enforcement agencies working
on-site.
MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107325757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.