Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Krai Attacked By Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The recent drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai has been a special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to sources in Ukraine's security agencies.

In particular, two drones of the Security Service of Ukraine targeted Afipsky Oil Refinery, which had been providing Russian troops with fuel supplies.

“Such objects are an important target. Last year alone, this enterprise produced over 7 million tonnes of aviation fuels, which were used by enemy aircraft attacking Ukraine on a daily basis,” the source told.

Following the special operation, several new fuel processing facilities of the plant were damaged.

“This is a severe blow to Russian occupiers. According to the preliminary data, several 'black gold' tanks also caught fire. Now, rashists have less resources to attack Ukraine with their aircraft,” the source added.

A reminder that, according to the mass media reports, on the night of October 29, 2023, a powerful explosion rocked Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Russian invaders were complaining of a drone attack near Afipsky Oil Refinery.